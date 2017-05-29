Donegal County Council approves sale of land to O'Neill's Sportswear

Donegal County Council has agreed to sell a piece of land to O’Neill’s Sportswear Inc. of Strabane, for development of a warehouse and other operations.

At their regular May meeting today, councillors welcomed the benefits of the development to the local economy.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for Lifford,” Fianna Fáil Cllr. Gerry Crawford said, referring to the economic and employment advantage the development can bring to the area.

The land is to be used for development of a new warehouse, online sales and a retail outlet.

The five-acre site at Commons, Lifford, is being sold for €250,000. The council had initially acquired the land to support and promote economic development.

Sinn Féin Cllr. Gary Doherty said, “My hope is this would provide a shot in the arm for economic development of Lifford and the east Donegal region, and I certainly think this is a very positive development for the whole area.”