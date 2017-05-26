Deaths in Donegal, Saturday May 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Farren, late of Tullyalley, Redcastle

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Farren, late of Tullyalley, Redcastle.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday at 10.15 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.



Nancy McHugh. Ballintemple, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Nancy McHugh, late of Ballintemple, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her her son Mickey’s residence at Ballintemple from Friday afternnon.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Rosaryat 9pm both nights.

House private please from 11pm until 10am

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kidney Dialysis Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Cartons Funeral Directors.



William Park, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Park, late of Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny at 3pm on Sunday, May 28th, followed by burial in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Patricia Connolly Parke, Kinlough and Glenties

The death has taken place of Patricia Connolly, nee McDyer, late of Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 11am to 5pm. Removal to St Aiden’s Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 28th, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD support group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.



Margaret McDermott, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Margaret McDermott, late of No. 13 Garage Court, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, May 27th, at 5pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwall cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director.



Ciaran O’Hanlon, Charlie Daly Terrace, Lower Main St, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ciaran O’Hanlon, late of No. 29 Charlie Daly Terrace, Lower Main St, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral mass today, Saturday, May 27th, at 3pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Pieta House c/o any family member or Con McDaid and sons.

James Gillham, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Douglas James Gillham, Bonagee, Culdaff.

Reposing at Collins Funeral Home.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St. Baudan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial grounds.

Danny Murray, Bomany, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Murray, Bomany, Letterkenny and formerly Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Bomany.

Funeral on Sunday, 28th May going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Vincent Pyper, Ballgreen, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Vincent Pyper, late of Ballgreen, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his son Vincent Pyper’s residence at Ballgreen, Ramelton.

Funeral from there on Sunday May 28th at 2pm going to Ramelton Presbyterian Church for service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

Sally McGuigan, Ard Connell, Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally McGuigan, née Keaney, late of 57 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Remains reposing at her residence from Friday evening.

Removal on Sunday, may 28, at 2.40am going to St Conal’s Church for Requiem Mass at 3pm followed by burial in the local cemetery

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties

Isobel Toland, St Colmcille Village, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobel Toland, late of 16 St Colmcille Village, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at St Colmcille Oratory, Cleath, Clonamy.

Funeral on this Saturday morning, May 27, at 10:30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Colmcille Village c/o any family member.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

