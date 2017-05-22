Abbott Inspires the next generation of Scientists and Engineers in Donegal

Students from the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal were this week given the opportunity to explore the exciting world of science through a unique and innovative education programme titled Operation Discovery.

Hosted by Abbott, the 30 students, together with their teachers, took part in the inspirational event. Ten volunteers from Abbott’s diabetes care facility in Donegal shared their passion for science with the students and introduced them to the joy of scientific discovery through a range of hands-on experiments.

Operation Discovery aims to ignite the curiosity of the next generation. It offers secondary school students an opportunity to work hands-on with Abbott scientists and engineers to witness the fascinating world of science and discovery at Abbott. By offering experiences they might not get in the classroom, the aim of the programme is to encourage students to see science and engineering not just as school subjects, but also as future career paths.

This programme builds on the impact of Abbott Family Science, which aims to spark an early interest in science among younger students in primary school. Both programmes were developed by Abbott's foundation, the Abbott Fund. Globally, 95 percent of students that participated in Abbott's Operation Discovery and Family Science events agree that the programme motivated them to seek other science education opportunities for their family.

Speaking about the Operation Discovery programme, Adrian McMorrow, site director for Abbott's diabetes care facility in Donegal, said, "At Abbott, we share a passion for breakthrough invention, and through this programme we can share that passion with our local communities. We believe that by sparking the interest of young people early in life, we can provide a foundation for the next generation of scientific leaders to shape the future of innovation. Abbott's Operation Discovery and Family Science programmes are celebrating their tenth year in Ireland. To date, we've engaged more than 10,000 students and families nationwide."