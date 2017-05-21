Two rescued off Donegal coast after their boat suffered engine failure

Two people have been rescued off Glen Head after their boat suffered engine failure.

The RNLI Arranmore lifeboat was called out to assist two people in a boat with engine failure off the coast of Glen Head on Saturday evening at 8.35pm.

The boat which, had left Bunbeg and was on its way to Sligo, developed engine trouble and was taking in water and had to drop anchor off Glen Head until the lifeboat secured a tow rope.

The lifeboat proceeded to tow the stricken vessel to Burtonport where it was placed in dry dock for repair. Jimmy Early, coxswain of the lifeboat said the crew did the right thing calling out the lifeboat and with summer approaching people should be aware of the RNLI's Respect The Water Campaign.

The key messages of the RNLI campaign are; when going out to sea for pleasure or business, make sure you have adequate fuel, that your boat is in good repair, wear safety equipment, have ways of contacting the emergency services eg. phone, flares and to tell the coastguards when you are going out, where you are going and your estimated time of arrival back.

If you are going swimming always check with local people if the area is safe to swim, swim parallel with the shore.



