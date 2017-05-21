Gardaí not treating the discovery of the body of a man in west Donegal as suspicious

Gardaí are not treating the discovery of the body of a man in west Donegal as suspicious.

A man aged in his 60s was found in a caravan at Lettercaugh, Crolly on Friday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He is understood to be from outside Ireland and may have been dead for some time.

The scene was preserved and the body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.