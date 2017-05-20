Staff from Donegal gaelscoil meet education minister over new school
Staff and members of the board of management of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí in Donegal town have met with Minister Richard Bruton
They were accompanied by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil.
He said the Gaelscoil is a long time lobbying for a new building for their growing school and there is a clear and urgent need for the Department to
“ This project of a new build for the Gaelscoil in Donegal Town, the Department of Education need to get proactive in making it happen and ensure its time effective delivery without further delay.”
The delegation which made their case to the Minister and the Department comprised of Roisin Ni Cumhaill, Imelda Ni Mhuiri, Seosamh Mac Suibhne, Sean ó Domhnaill, Catherine James, Marcas Flannery and were joined by Deputy Thomas Pringle.
“The deputation put forward a powerful argument for the Department of Education support for a new School building; they highlighted the success of the school and its growing numbers,” Deputy Gallagher said.
“The frustration though is the slow moving pace of the Departments procedures and how time-consuming it is to move from one stage to the next stage, with speedy progress almost impossible to make – it is clear when there is an urgent and tangible need for a new school building that the Department needs to prioritise a more rapid build in the case of the Gaelscoil in Donegal.”
