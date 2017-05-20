Staff from Donegal gaelscoil meet education minister over new school

Staff and members of the board of management of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí in Donegal town have met with Minister Richard Bruton and officials of the Department of Education to discuss the proposed new build for the school.

They were accompanied by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil.

He said the Gaelscoil is a long time lobbying for a new building for their growing school and there is a clear and urgent need for the Department to prioritise this project. “Currently there are 98 pupils attending the gaelscoil and the lack of a permanent building is totally unfair and should not be tolerated in modern times, each school and their pupils deserve to have the best of facilities available to them whilst they are in the educational system,” he said.

“ This project of a new build for the Gaelscoil in Donegal Town, the Department of Education need to get proactive in making it happen and ensure its time effective delivery without further delay.”

The delegation which made their case to the Minister and the Department comprised of Roisin Ni Cumhaill, Imelda Ni Mhuiri, Seosamh Mac Suibhne, Sean ó Domhnaill, Catherine James, Marcas Flannery and were joined by Deputy Thomas Pringle.

“The deputation put forward a powerful argument for the Department of Education support for a new School building; they highlighted the success of the school and its growing numbers,” Deputy Gallagher said.

“The frustration though is the slow moving pace of the Departments procedures and how time-consuming it is to move from one stage to the next stage, with speedy progress almost impossible to make – it is clear when there is an urgent and tangible need for a new school building that the Department needs to prioritise a more rapid build in the case of the Gaelscoil in Donegal.”