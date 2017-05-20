Today's Weather in Donegal

Today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the late morning and afternoon with a risk of thunder. They will gradually die out through this evening. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate, mainly westerly breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry. Cloud will increase later in the night and patchy rain or drizzle. Amounts will be small. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.