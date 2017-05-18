Donegal event in Glenties to mark World Fiddle Day

World Fiddle Day is being marked in Donegal by fiddle classes, a bus trip and a session in the Glenties area, all organised by the Donegal fiddle organisation Cairdeas na bhFidléirí.

Registration for the fiddle classes is being held at 9.45am on Saturday at Mullinamore National School outside Glenties on the back road to Ballybofey.

The classes will run from 10am to 2pm. They’re being taught by three leading fiddlers in the Donegal fiddle tradition – Dermot McLaughlin, Martin McGinley and Iarflaith O’Donnell.

A bus trip is now a traditional part of gatherings of Donegal fiddlers and fiddle fans, and a good crowd is expected for the afternoon trip which leaves from the Glen Tavern at 3pm.

World Fiddle Day will finish up with a session in the Glen Tavern, one of the most famous spots for fiddle music in the county.

Fiddle students are advised to bring snacks and drinks with them to the classes as there is no shop or café nearby.

Rab Cherry of Cairdeas said it’s fitting that World Fiddle Day should be marked in a county noted for its strong fiddle tradition.

“The classes are our way of helping to bring on the new generations of Donegal fiddlers,” he said. “The bus trip is a great way of educating people about our fiddlers, fiddle landscape and fiddle lore. We’ll be visiting places associated with some of our greatest fiddlers, including Mickey Mór Doherty and his sons. And we’ll be hearing plenty of fiddle music along the way!”

For more information phone Rab on 086 340 9019 or email him on info@donegalfiddlemusic.ie