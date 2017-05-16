Donegal Council buildings to go purple for Huntington's
Donegal County Council buildings in Lifford, Donegal town and Milford are to be lit up in purple this week as part of a global campaign to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease.
Huntington’s Disease is a rare hereditary degenerative condition that affects more than 750 people in Ireland and Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland (HDAI) will join HD organisations around the world from May 15th-19th to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease.
About 4,000 people in Ireland live with a high genetic risk of inheriting the disease, and each child who has a parent with HD has a 50 per cent risk of inheriting the gene that causes the disease.
It is hoped that greater awareness will decrease stigma surrounding the disease and encourage families impacted to seek support.
