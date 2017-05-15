Donegal are 20/1 to lift the Sam Maguire in September

Donegal are 1/16 to defeat Antrim in their opening game if the Ulster senior football championship on Sunday, according to Boylesports.

And odds of 20/1 are being offered on Donegal winning the Sam Maguire later in the year

It’s a busy weekend of GAA football with provincial fixtures taking place in Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

Saturdays game sees Monaghan red hot a 1/7 to defeat Fermanagh (6/1). Five games take place on Sunday with Mayo taking on Sligo in Connacht. Mayo are 1/12 to see past Niall Carew’s Sligo, who are priced at 15/2 to cause an upset, whilst a draw can be backed at 16/1.

In Ulster, Donegal are 1/16 to defeat Antrim (9/1) whilst in Leinster, Wexford, Laois and Louth are all odds on to defeat Carlow, Longford and Wicklow in their respective clashes as they all bid to book Leinster SFC Quarter-final spots.

The outright betting sees Dublin head the market at 11/8 to retain Sam Maguire with Kerry next in the betting at 3/1, followed by last year’s beaten finalists Mayo at 11/2.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “The ham sandwiches and flasks will be out in force this weekend as we see six GAA football games take place. Monaghan are all the rage and are now 1/7 from 1/5 to see past Fermanagh in the Preliminary Round at Clones whilst Wexford and Louth are the popular double in Leinster to win this weekend.”

He added “Reigning champions Dublin remain by far the worst result in the antepost book to retain the Sam Maguire trophy, but Kerry have seen momentum over the past few weeks and having already defeated Dublin in the league final it’s understandable to see support for Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s squad.”

End

Matches

20th May Home Draw Away

Monagahan V Fermanagh 1/7 12/1 6/1

21st May Home Draw Away

Mayo V Sligo 1/12 16/1 15/2

Carlow v Wexford 2/1 15/2 8/15

Laois V Longford 4/7 8/1 15/8

Louth V Wicklow 2/11 12/1 9/2

Donegal V Antrim 1/16 13/1 9/1

All Ireland SFC 2017 Outright

Dublin 11/8

Kerry 3/1

Mayo 11/2

Tyrone 8/1

Donegal 20/1