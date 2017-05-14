HSE taking precautions to protect against ransomware

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has removed external access to the HSE network as part of precautions it has taken in response to concerns over ransomware.



It is understood that HSE staff will not be able to access emails tomorrow, Monday, morning that are sent from outside the HSE, as part of the steps the executive is taking to protect themselves from the ransomware system virus.



The HSE cut off its network from external communications on Friday, as a precaution.



Last week’s ransomware attack affected NHS hospitals, pharmacies and GP surgeries in the UK, one of nearly 100 countries that experienced disruption.



There has been one reported infection in Ireland, at a small voluntary healthcare facility in Wexford. The facility’s computers, which were not connected to the HSE network, have been isolated, RTÉ has reported.