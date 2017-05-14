Donegal public urged to view draft plan

Donegal residents have been urged to make sure to avail of the opportunity to engage with the County Development Plan when it goes for public consultation next month

The period of public consultation will be from May 19 to July 31 next.

Speaking at a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Community, Social & Cultural Strategic Policy Committee in Lifford, committee chairperson, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said the draft County Development plan for 2018-2024 will be available next month and people should engage with it as it was “all encompassing” and directs the policies that affected “everyday life” for those who live in the county.

She said it was important for the public to give feedback on it to their local public representatives.

She said the this is a draft version of the plan that will be revised according to feedback and would be important to “start the conversation”.

Director of Service at Donegal County Council, Liam Ward, once the draft is available there will be up to six “drop in” events around the county and the plan will be available at all local Public Services Centres around the county as well as online at the council’s website.