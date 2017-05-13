“Talk and Walk” event in Ards this Sunday

A “Let’s Talk and Walk” event in support of the the Green Ribbon mental health campaign will take place in Ards Forest Park, Creeslough this Sunday afternoon, May14th.

The free event that includes family friendly guided woodland walks with wildlife expert Angus Kennedy, games and entertainment and is aimed at promoting changing attitudes about mental health “one conversation at a time”.

The event is being run by the Donegal branch of the Irish Farmer Association in conjunction with DLDC, See Change, Coillte and mental Health Ireland.

Donegal IFA member Mable Russell said the event is a fun day that aims to encourage people to talk and “get the conversation going about mental health”.

Everyone is welcome and it gets underway at 3pm.