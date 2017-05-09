Independent Donegal County Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is new chair of Glenties Municipal District

Independent Cllr. Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is the new cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig was elected at the Glenties AGM today. His election was proposed by Sinn Féin Cllr. John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and seconded by Fine Gael Cllr. Terence Slowey.

He succeeds Sinn Féin Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher, who served as municipal district cathaoirleach for the past year.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. Seamus Ó Domhnaill, who served as leas chathaoirleach in the past year, said he would have become chairperson because of that role, but for reasons he would not go into he said he was willing to step aside to give Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig the post.

Cllr. Ó Domhnaill asked Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig as chairperson to engage in the county development plan, saying he believed the west of the county would suffer under the plan in its present form. He also asked Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig to engage in the budget discussions, saying the Glenties district had earlier this year voted down a schedule of works because they believed the municipal district faced a funding deficit.

Cllr. Ó Fearraigh was elected leas-chathaoireach for the coming year. His name was put forward by Cllr. Ó Domhnaill and seconded by Cllr. Gallagher.

Cllr. Ó Domhnaill said that meant that Cllr. Ó Fearraigh would be municipal district cathaoirleach in the next municipal district year.