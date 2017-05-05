BREAKING: Latest Donegal gorse fire being brought under control in Letterkenny

Fire fighters are currently bringing a gorse fire under control close to a number of houses on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The fires service was alerted to the latest gorse fire shortly after 10 pm, and a tender with six crew have been successful in putting out the blaze in the townland of Crieve Glebe.

The gorse fire broke out in a field next to a house and below three other houses.

Earlier in the day, fire crews from Killybegs, Donegal town and Glenties were called to deal with a gorse fire in Frosses.