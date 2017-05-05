All systems for Donegal school's 5k

All systems are go for Coláiste Ailigh's annual 5k which will be held on Wednesday May 10th. The registration begins at 5.30pm whilst the race/walk will start at 7.30pm.

The photograph shows Mr Gordon Randles, Manager of Letterkenny Credit Union presenting the main sponsorship cheque to Príomhoide Choláiste Ailigh, Micheál Ó Giobúin. Also in the photo are members of the school's 5K organising committee agus múinteoir corpoideachais, Keith Ó Comhain.