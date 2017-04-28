Donegal patients on hospital trolley numbers four times higher than Sligo

According to figures issued by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) today, there are 28 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital while there are seven on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital.

The figure for Letterkenny is worse when one notes that there are a further eight patients in wards in the hospital who are on trolleys.

Nationwide there is only one hospital, Cork University Hospital with higher numbers on trolleys (30) in the Emergency Department, while the Mater University Hospital has the same figure as Letterkenny with 28 on trolleys in the Emergency Department.