Works begin at Donegal Wild Atlantic Way discovery point

Work has begun on improvements at Malin Head.

Donegal County Council has advised the public and visitors to the Malin Head Signature Discovery Point that traffic management will be in place for the duration of the construction phase.

Following a public procurement competition, the council earlier this month accepted the tender of Joseph McMenamin & Sons (Stranorlar Ltd.) to carry out the works as part of the Malin Head Access and Amenity Improvement Project.

The project includes road widening to accommodate passing bays, associated drainage improvements and surfacing; localised road widening adjacent to the lower carpark, to accommodate bus parking spaces; extending existing car park facilities to incorporate additional car parking spaces; construction of a toilet block; and provision of services and utilities via the public road.

Construction of the project has commenced, and council expects the project will be complete by early July of this year.

Access to Banba’s Crown may be restricted on occasion during the works, particularly during road surfacing works. Due to the limited space available at Banba’s Crown, turning manoeuvres for coaches and other large vehicles may prove difficult during the construction phase.

The council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public in advance and in particular the local community for their ongoing support and co-operation.