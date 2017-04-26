Talented Donegal pupils presented with All-Ireland medals after double success

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál's two Sportshall Athletics Teams were presented with their All-Ireland medals today, Wednesday.

Mr. Eamon Harvey presented the cups and medals to the two talented teams from the Letterkenny school in front of the whole school assembly.

Parents and friends of the teams were invited as well as the school's board of management, parents’ association, Donegal Sports Partnership and other guests.

Congratulations and well done to coach, Irene McFadden, and all involved on this huge achievement.

The 5th/6th class team included Kelsey Mc Grory, Tanesha Mc Crea, Julia Migut, Shakirat Olayode, Jessica Suleiman, Promise Achusi, Maria McGeehin, Maria Soffe, Kellie Forde, Martyna Leppek, Emma Gribben and Molly Shields.

The 3rd/4th class team included Weronika Jarosinska, Jade Gallagher, Maria Eduarda Evangelista, Fareedat Basharu, Ella Dunne, Rayde Soler, Tega Yisau, Annie Mc Menamin, Mia McGarvey, Lucy Shields, Ella Okoh, Alisha Gallagher, Gemma Rodgers and Kiera Keogh.