Donegal men plead guilty to attack on Orange halls and Presbyterian church

Two Donegal men have pleaded guilty to offences connected to an attack on an Orange hall and a Presbyterian church in east Donegal two and a half years ago.

Damien Murray (35) of 26 Admiran Park, Stranorlar, pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Court of arson at Convoy Thiepval Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge 1005 on October 3rd, 2014.

Eamon McGill (33) of Macmeenstown, Convoy pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a church door at Convoy Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Counsel for the State, Patricia McLaughlin, said a nolle prosequi will be entered on the criminal damage charge against Murray and on the arson charge against McGill.

Both men were released on bail to appear for selecting at the December sitting of the court.

Murray was ordered to sign on twice a week at Ballybofey Garda Station.

Probation reports were ordered for both accused and a medical and psychological report was ordered for Murray.

Counsel for McGill said the damage caused in his case was less in value and he was trying to be in a position to bring a reasonable sum of money to court to make restitution.

A previous court hearing heard that more than €240,000 of damage was caused to the hall in the attack.