Today's weather in Donegal

Although there will be plenty of sunshine at the start and end of the day, expect scattered showers too and despite the sunshine it remains very cool for the time of year.

Temperatures today, at best climbing to 10 degrees Celsius, winds will be moderate north to northwest.

I will be cold tonight and scattered showers will continue. Northwesterly breezes will ease and temperatures will fall to between plus 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, with some frost in sheltered areas.