Donegal teenager awarded €40,000 after being struck with bat

A Donegal teenager who was struck in the face with a bat while being instructed how to play rounders at a GAA Cúl camp has been awarded €40,000 in damages.

The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, was struck in the face when a male employee of the camp hit her with a bat while she was being shown how to play rounders.

The award was made at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

The court heard the girl was standing behind the instructor when he swung the bat back and hit her in the face. She underwent extensive plastic surgery to her nose and face.

Counsel for the girl, Peter Nolan (BL), said the injury was a very serious one. He described photographs taken after the incident as horrific.

“He drew the bat back at full tilt and he hit her in the face,” he said.

The child was not wearing a helmet when she was struck, the court heard.

Mr Nolan said the result of the plastic surgery she underwent “was fantastic”. He said she was no longer suffering any physical problems as a result of the accident.

After viewing the injury and looking at photographs, Judge Terence O’Sullivan sid the child had undergone “a spectacular recovery”.

“It’s an amazing job,” he said.

Approving the general damages offer of €40,000 he said she had been through “a hell of a lot”.

“It's a very good offer and the result is excellent,” he said.