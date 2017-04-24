Laghey man charged with robbery at Donegal town garage

A 19-year-old man who is charged with robbing €1,150.60 from the Northern Garage, Drumlonagher, Donegal town on April 11 has been released on bail at Donegal town District Court.

Sergeant David Durkin told the court that he arrested and charged Kealan McGlinchey of Riverside Farmhouse, Greaghbar, Laghey with the offence at 10.20 on Monday morning (today).

McGlinchey made no reply when charged.

Sergeant Durkin told the court that the gardaí were awaiting directions from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Sgt. Durkin consented to bail on a number of conditions; that the accused reside with his mother; that the accused not interfere directly or indirectly with state witnesses; that he provide a mobile phone number to gardaí; that he sign on Monday and Wednesday at Donegal town garda station and that he adhere to a curfew from 10am to 8pm.

Bail was fixed at €300 cash.