Donegal farmers to attend major Brexit event tomorrow

Members of the Donegal branch of the Irish farmers Association will travel to Co. Kildare tomorrow, Monday, for a major meeting on the impact of Brexit on the agricultural sector.

Several Donegal branch members will travel to a conference taking part in Goffs that will include the President of COPA and the European Union Commissioner for Agriculture.

The Donegal contingent will be led by local IFA branch president, Michael Chance, who says the potential impact of Brexit could not only impact farming in the border areas but have a significant impact on all irish agriculture.

He said the recent announcement of a snap UK election set for June 8th next could add greater uncertainty and he believes it will “be a very decisive election”.

Speaking ahead of the event Mr Chance stated: “The IFA have a very detailed document on Brexit and we have presented it Michel Barnier the European Union chief negotiator. Our president met the British Ambassador last week. I met him in Letterkenny.

“Our attitude is that we have to everything we can to influence the outcome. It is crucial to the livestock and all agriculture, and much more, but agriculture particular. Britain have one thing in mind and that is a cheap food policy. Even if they haven’t that in mind we are going to up against tariff and so on. It will have a huge impact on the livestock and beef in particular. That is the backbone of Donegal from the agricultural end anyway.”

The President of COPA Martin Merrild will be among the speakers at a major IFA Brexit event on April 24th, ahead of the crucial EU Summit on Sat, 29th April, at which EU leaders will set out their negotiating position.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, IFA representatives and several industry leaders, and representatives from the Ulster Farmers Union will speak at the event which will be attended by more than 600 farmers.