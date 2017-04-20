Big interest in Donegal and beyond in Hughie McGovern Traditional Weekend

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Leitir Ceanainn will host the Hughie McGovern Traditional Weekend will take place in Letterkenny from Friday, April 21st to Sunday, Aprtil 23rd.

The weekend gets under way tomorrow, Friday, with the 'Living Tradition' concert at 8.00pm in Regional Cultural Centre featuring guest musicians Róisín McGrory (fiddle), her brother Paul Harrigan (pipes/piano accordion) plus a host of local Comhaltas Branch talent - musicians, singers and dancers.

The weekend continues on Saturday, with a historical and musical tour to the Causeway Coast. Departure from the Dry Arch Inn at 10.00am. €40 (including meal) Booking No: 0862365426.

Sunday will see the Irish traditional music open day at Bonagee FC Hall( behind the Dry Arch Inn) 1.30-4.00pm. Showcasing a variety of musical instruments and offering children and the public a great opportunity to hear and experience Irish music.

There will be sessions nightly in the Dry Arch Inn (opposite the Clanree Hotel). Sunday's farewell session/Slan Abhaile session commences at 8 pm.