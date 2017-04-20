Sinn Féin convention to fill vacant seat on Donegal County Council fixed for May 4th

The seat vacated by former Sinn Féin (SF) Councillor Mick Quinn on Donegal County Council (DCC) will be contested, according to a Letterkenny-based councillor.

The Sinn Féin convention will take place in 'The Lagoon' in Termon on Thursday, May 4th.

Letterkenny-based councillor, Gerry McMonagle, said that SF members from the Letterkenny/Milford area will now have the option to nominate a candidate.

Correspondence has been sent to all members and the deadline for nominations is this Monday, April 24th.

“If someone wants to put themselves forward they must let the Comhairleach Ceantar know. Yes, we expect it to be contested.

“If there is more than one contender, there will be a ballot taken,” he said.

Former Mick Quinn vacated the position in March.