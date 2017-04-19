Donegal woman wins Dereek Hill Open Art Competition

Deborah Moore from Dunfanaghy was the winner of the Derek Hill Prize for “Adam”.

The Glebe Gallery prizewinners were Maura McGlynn for ''Another Storm”.

Dolores Dunleavey for “Calm Before the Storm”, Marvin Baldamore for “Sunset in Letterkenny”, Eamon Brown for “Family Day Out”, Kevin O Neill for “Shipwreck” and Christy Keeney for “Mother and Child”.

Judges for the exhibition were Sally Murphy and Traolach O Fionnáin, who is the Local Authority Arts Officer for Donegal County.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony on Friday evening, Glebe Gallery, curator, Adrian Kelly thanked everyone for entering this year’s open art competition.

"This year we had even more entries than ever before and the judges had an extremely hard task making their selection,'' he added.