Action urged on roadside signage in Donegal

A call has been made for a crackdown by Donegal County Council on businesses erecting illegal signs on the approaches to towns in the county.

The amount of unauthorised signage in the county was highlighted by Cllr Barry O’Neill who described the issue as an epidemic.

He said he will be tabling a motion calling for a crackdown on illegal signage.

Speaking at the April meeting of the Donegal Municipal District he said there is a major problem with unauthorised signage.

“Unauthorised signage and temporary signage along roads - you don’t see it in other parts of the country,” he said. Enforcement is strictly adhered to in other tourist hotspots in the country such as Kerry, he said.

The Fine Gael councillor said the council needs to to send out “a dictat” to curtail the signage especially in towns like Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

“The ribbon type scandal of this especially between Tullaghan and Bundoran entering the county is just ridiculous,” he said.

He claimed many of the businesses have have unauthorised signs up in the south of the county are based across the border and don’t pay rate in the county.

“It’s not fair. Some businesses and groups comply and don’t litter the countryside with signs and others are repeat offenders,” he said.

“It’s creating a bad image of the Wild Atlantic Way in our county. Businesses are giving the area a bad look.”

He said he would be bring a motion to a meeting of the full council in Lifford calling for an all-out ban on such signage.

He said there needs to be publicity from the council about the issue.

“It could become an epidemic in the summer,” he said. “It’s getting to that stage in Ballyshannon and Bundoran that I'm going to put down a motion asking for an all out ban on signs. It’s going to be an awful problem. We need to put a stop to it now coming into the summer.”