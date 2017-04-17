Winner of Donegal GAA Club's house draw is a native of Sligo

The winner of the St Eunan's GAA Club house draw is a native of Tubbercurry in Co Sligo.

It's understood that Justin Bret bought three tickets online through Brian McCormick Sports - and one of them was pulled out from the drum by Clare O'Donnell who won the last house draw in 2008.

Hundreds of people attended the draw in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny which took place around midnight.

MC for the night was Charlie Collins of Donegal Sports Hub.

The new house is worth 155,000 euro.