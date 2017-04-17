Winner of house in Donegal GAA club's draw bought ticket online

The winner of the St Eunan's GAA Club house draw purchased his ticket online through Brian McCormick Sports.

Justin Bret's ticket was pulled from the draw drum at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny just after midnight by Clare O'Donnell, who won the house in the last St Eunan's house draw in 2008.

Justin lives in London. The new three-bedroom house in Letterkenny is worth 155,00 euro.

The full list of winners draw is as folllows:

1st Prize - A House - Justin Brett, London

2nd Prize - Med. Cruise - Gerard Traynor, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan

3rd Prize - Ashford Castle - Eamonn Doherty, 7 Glen Park, Mountain Top.

4th Prize - Mount Errigal Membership - Michael McMenamin, Dooish, Ballybofey.

5th Prize - €1,000 Tinney's Oil - Niall O Duinn, 1 Tara Court

6th Prize - Shannon Hotel & Spa for 4 - Padraig McCafferty Elwood Downs.

7th Prize - 50" TV Ben Sweeney - Grace Rogers, Kiltoy.

8th Prize - €1,000 Evolve Voucher - Pauline McElroy, Hazelwood Drive, Letterkenny.

9th Prize - €1,000 Top Oil Fuel - George Gamble, Churchill.

10th Prize - Portugal Holiday - Kathleen & Noel Boyle, Goldrum, Termon.