Donegal's Catholic population decreases by over 7,000

The Roman Catholic population of Donegal has dropped by over 7,000 in the last six years according to the latest census figures.

The figures show the catholic population fell by 7,322 between 2011 and 2016. The drop of 5.3 per cent compared to an overall population drop in the county of 1.2 per cent.

The Church of Ireland’s population fell by 3 per cent to 6,816 while the Presbyterian population fell by 3.9 per cent to 5,877. The Methodist/Wesleyan population increased by 5.4 per cent to 584.

The Jewish population increased by 19 per cent to 25. Other stated religions increased by 23 per cent to 4,020.

The no religion category increased by 58 per cent to 8,172 and those who did not state a relation increased by 151 per cent to 3,381.

Donegal’s population in April 2016 was comprised of 79,022 males and 80,170 females. There were 53,009 more females than males in the State, giving an overall sex ratio of 97.8 males for every 100 females, a slight decline on the 2011 ratio of 98.1.

The average age of Donegal’s population in April 2016 was 38.5 years, compared to 36.7 years in April 2011.

Nationally, the average age of the population was 37.4, up from 36.1 in April 2011. The number of males aged 65 and over increased by 22 per cent to 296,837, while the number of females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7 cent to 340,730.

The numbers divorced and separated people continues to increase in the county with 7,341 people divorced or separated in Donegal, a rate of 4.6 per cent, compared to the national rate of 4.7 per cent.

The number of divorced people in Ireland has increased to 103,895 (18%) since 2011.The number of separated people increased slightly to 118,178 from 116,194 in 2011.

The number of people in the county who can speak Irish has also declined with 56,738 people stating that they could speak Irish in Donegal, compared to 58,998 in April 2011.

Within this figure, 7,931 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 4,453 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system.

Nationally, 1,761,420 people stated that they were able to speak Irish, with 73,803 speaking Irish daily outside the education system and 111,473 doing so weekly.

The number of Irish Travellers has also dropped, according to the census figures, with 586 Irish Travellers resided in Donegal in April 2016, a decline of 19.3% since 2011. Nationally, the number of people enumerated as Irish Travellers increased by 5.1% to 30,987.

In terms of broadband broadband 36,127 dwellings in Donegal had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 11.9 % since April 2011.

A total of 5,873 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, an increase of 25.8%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access fell by 25.9% to 14,561. Nationally, 312,982 dwellings (18.4%) had no internet connection, down from more than 1 in 4 (25.8%) in 2011.

Broadband use in private households increased to 70.7% (from 63.8% in 2011) and 148,125 more households had a broadband connection.