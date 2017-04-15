More prefabs for Donegal ETB school

One of the Buncrana schools planned to locate on a three-school campus may lose some of its basketball court to a pre-fab needed to accommodate increased enrolment in the coming school year, Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) committee members heard this week.

The Donegal ETB is still awaiting a decision from the Department of Education and Skills on a site for the campus, which would house Crana College, Coláiste Chineál Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha.

At Monday’s meeting of the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB), board members heard that an application has been made to the department for additional prefabs for Crana College to use in the 2017-2018 year, due to a projected rise in enrolment figures.

The board heard that the only space available at the school for the prefabs is the basketball court area.

Sinn Féin Cllr. Albert Doherty, a member of the ETB, chairperson of the board of management of Crana College and a member of the board of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, said he was pleased negotiations for the site were ongoing, but said he was concerned as a member of the two boards of management that progress on the three-school campus has been so slow.

He acknowledged the cooperation between the college and the ETB and invited Anne McHugh, chief executive of the ETB, to Crana College to see the limited space they have for all that they provide.

The councillor said the college would also invite the local planning officer to advise the school on where on the grounds the prefabs could best be accommodated without losing the space that the students now use.

”Because of significant enrolment numbers, which we welcome, we may have to compromise that wee bit of free space,” Cllr. Doherty said.

Speaking after the meeting, Fianna Fáil Cllr. Rena Donaghey said the progress reports in developing the three-school campus have been “the same thing, month after month.

“The department have to move it along,” she said.

At this stage, the department should know whether they are going to be able to obtain the site, Cllr. Donaghey said.

“If not, they should move on to the next site and use their energy on the next one,” she said. The recommended site was chosen from a list of several potential locations.