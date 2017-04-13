UPDATE: Investigation underway into death of Donegal mother who drowned during family holiday

An investigation into the circumstances into the death of a Donegal mother who died after falling into the water from a boat on Lough Erne near Enniskillen is underway.

The rescue services and PSNI officers were called to the scene near Devenish Island around 1 am on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman, in her 30s, went to check the ropes that secure the boat when she fell into the water.

Her husband dived into the water but was unable to find her, according to the PSNI.

The body of the mother of two was recovered by the emergency services.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Sterling told UTV: “A full search operation was implemented and, sadly, a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3 am this morning.

"An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

"Local police would extend their sympathies to the family and would offer thanks to all of the agencies involved in the overnight operation."