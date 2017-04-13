Easter Sunday in Dungloe, a great day in prospect

Easter Sunday promises to be another great day in Dungloe, with no less than 18 bands expected for the marching band parade and competitions.

At 3pm there will be an amazing display of local and visiting bands for the Marching Band Parade and at 3.30pm the Annual Marching Bands' competitions get underway.

Categories include: Fife & Drum - Music only. This category is based solely on a Music Selection of 4 tunes. Fife & Drum, Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann Bands, Pipe Bands, Jun. Bands & Miscellaneous - Bands in all these categories will be scored on music & drill.

All the bands should assemble at the top of the town, in the vicinity of Ionad Teampall Chroine. Please note that there will be strictly no parking on the east side of Main Street from the Cope right down to the Barrack Brae and on the west side from the Midway up to Pat the Butcher's.

The organisers are asking everyone for full co-operation on Sunday You are asked by them and the bands to keep well back so that the bands can go through their drills without any hindrance. This would be very much appreciated by them. Please obey the instructions of the marshals.

All the winning Bands from last year are reminded to take back all the cups and trophies that you won last year.

The following is the organising committee: Kevin Bonner, Enda McCarry, Geraldine Bonner, James Murray, Rita Cowley, Paul Gillespie, Sarah Walsh-Boyle and Marie Therese Gallagher and we wish them well.