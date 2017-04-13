Donegal solicitor appointed partner at Irish law firm Matheson

Karen Reynolds, a Trinity College Dublin graduate from Letterkenny, has been appointed partner at Irish law firm Matheson, headquartered in Dublin.

Ms Reynolds specialises in complex commercial disputes and corporate restructuring and insolvency law matters. Her clients include domestic and international companies, financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, directors, shareholders and creditors.

Ms Reynolds is one of 12 new partners appointed at Matheson.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Reynolds said: “Ireland is in a unique position of opportunity. Its reputation as an international business hub continues to grow, and exciting new businesses in game-changing fields like FinTech, pharma and MedTech are choosing it as a place to call home. Their industries can be highly regulated and so businesses in these areas look to Matheson for legal advice, counsel and guidance.

“Equally, Brexit presents unprecedented opportunities and challenges to businesses at home and abroad. The standard of legal talent and expertise which Ireland has to offer to advise and support large multinationals considering a move here will be very attractive to them."

Ms Reynolds holds a BCL from University College Dublin and an LLM from Trinity College Dublin. She first joined the firm as a trainee in 2007.