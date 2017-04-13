BREAKING: Donegal mother of two drowns after falling from boat in Fermanagh

A Donegal woman has drowned after falling from a boat while on holiday at Devenish Island, a popular visitor attraction near Enniskillen.

She had gone to check the ropes that were securing the boat when she fell in.

The husband of the 30-year-old mother of two dived into the water but was unable to find her, according to the PSNI.

The body of the mother of two was recovered at around 2 am by the emergency services.

Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

PSNI Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

He said the two children were asleep on the boat when their mother fell overboard.

He told BBC Radio Ulster: "They are a family from Donegal and they were up here on holiday just for the Easter weekend."

"We'd like to extend our sympathies to the family at this very tragic time."