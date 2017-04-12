MEP Marian Harkin welcomes support for Donegal harbours g g

The allocation of €291,750 for five harbour projects in Donegal has been welcomed by Marian Harkin, independent MEP, as important, small-scale supports for coastal communities.

The combination of government and local authority funds has enabled reconstruction reinforcement and equipment replacementwork in the harbours of Mallinmore, Downings, Greencastle, Bruckless and Portmore Malin Head, she said.

“While the €18.000 for navigation aids and harbour lights in Bruckless or the €112,500 for reinforcement works at Greencastle are not huge, they are nevertheless important acknowledgements of the importance of maintaining harbours in Donegal for commercial, amenity and tourism purposes”, Ms. Harkin said.

She said the projects would also provide local business opportunities and were an acknowledgement that coastal communities in remote parts of the country required and deserved ongoing support in the allocation of national resources, she said.