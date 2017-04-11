Campaign promoting greater energy awareness among council drivers launched in Donegal

Donegal County Council has launched a new campaign promoting greater awareness among their drivers of how they can improve energy performance in their fleet.

This campaign is being launched as part of the council’s drive to improve energy efficiency.

“In our energy policy we have committed to achieving energy performance improvements of 33% by 2020,”Director of Service John McLaughlin said.

“As part of this process we identified our fleet of 200 vehicles as one of a number of significant energy users within the organisation and we have been working closely with our staff on raising awareness of a number of issues affecting our fleet’s energy efficiency. And idling vehicles has been identified as one area where energy savings can be made,” says Mr. McLaughlin.

Idling happens when a vehicle’s engine is running while the vehicle is not in motion. Drivers are sometimes forced to idle in traffic but in most situations idling is not necessary. Idling is a habit that drivers can break, especially when they realise how harmful it can be to the environment.

Idling increases the amount of vehicle exhaust in the air. This exhaust contains many pollutants that are linked to asthma and other lung diseases, allergies, heart disease, increased risk of infections and cancer and other health problems.

An operating vehicle emits a range of gases from its tailpipe into the atmosphere, one of which is carbon dioxide, the principal greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

“This campaign is about raising awareness among our drivers about the harmful effects that idling can cause and we are asking our drivers to try and avoid idling their vehicles not only because of the amount of energy consumed but also because of the potential harmful effects”.

A new information leaflet and poster with a simple ‘Turn it Off’ message has been developed as part of this campaign and targeted toolbox talks with council staff in each depot around the county are key features of this awareness raising initiative.