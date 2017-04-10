Former Donegal ETB chief named to GMIT governing body

Shaun Purcell, former chief executive officer of the Donegal Education and Training Board, has been appointed to the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) governing body by the Minister for Education and Skills.

Mr. Purcell is currently chief executive of Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim Education and Training Board. He served as chief executive of the Donegal ETB from October 2012 to September 2015.

His term on the GMIT runs from March 7th of this year to March 31st, 2020, and he was nominated for the post by the board of the Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim ETB. He formerly held the posts of education officer in Dublin VEC, chief executive officer in Sligo VEC, and chief executive officer in Donegal ETB, before joining the Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim ETB.