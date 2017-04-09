Donegal tv and singing star Daniel O'Donnell says "get the best out of Donegal"

Singing and television star Daniel O’Donnell has urged locals as well as tourists to Donegal to make the most of what the county has to offer in terms of wonderful scenery, fantastic facilities and a whole host of things to do.

Speaking on Friday in Ionad Teampall Chroine where he and his wife Majella launched the superb Dungloe Tourism Booklet, the singing star said that while we often think as locals we know what our own area can offer, we can sometimes “glaze over it” and he wants everyone to get the best out of Donegal, whether on holiday or living locally.

“There is an awful lot to see, enjoy and explore here. I always loved being here and I love coming back here. The scenery and more is fantastic, but for me it’s also the people.

“It doesn’t have to be a big thing - for the best part of 50 years now I have been playing Whist in Kincasslagh Hall every Tuesday night and I can tell you, if you haven’t been to the Whist in Kincasslagh Hall on a Tuesday night, you don’t know what you are missing,” he said to a chorus of laughter and quickly added “the cards are secondary to the fun we have, although I can be fairly crabbed when I lose!”

Majella O’Donnell, who jointly launched the booklet, said she had be coming to the Rosses for 15 years now and she distinctly remembers being awe struck by the beauty of the place on her visit: “We were on a bus and we pulled over at a place called Bell’s Brae and the view was incredible, “we looked out to Arranmore, Cruit and I fell in love with the place”.

The team at Dungloe Ionad Teampall Chróine under the new leadership of Helena McClafferty, hosted the launch of the bilingual Dungloe Tourism Booklet. Other speakers at the very well attended launch were Séamus Ó Gallachóir, Oifigeach Cultuir agus Teanga Udaras na Gaeltachta, who funded the brochure; Breege Ward, who was involved with the brochure and the Rosses Walking Weekend committee - whose weekend was jointly launched with the brochure; Inga Bock Rural Recreation Officer at Donegal County Council, all of whom extolled the facilities available in the area and the importance of people, local and tourists alike, making the most of the various trails, walks and other attractions.