Fears roadworks will not be complete for Donegal International Rally weekend

The ongoing traffic problems in Letterkenny due to roadworks taking place in the Kiltoy area dominated proceedings at Tuesday's meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

The Mayor of Letterkenny, Cllr James Pat McDaid, expressed his fears that the works, which he had been expecting to be finished by now, were still ongoing and may extend to the rally weekend in June, which is one of the busiest of the year on local roads.

There were three separate motions pertaining to the ongoing traffic congestion in Letterkenny tabled by three councillors at the meeting in the MIlford Public Services Centre.

Cllr McDaid said the current situation was “beyond a joke”, adding he fears the works will not be “out before the rally weekend at this stage”.

He proposed that “going forward (the council) outline a very strict contract in relation to traffic management, traffic flow, and strict completion dates while major roadworks are planned for Letterkenny”.

He said this needed to be considered when future works are being priced. Otherwise, he said it would “cost us in the long run”.

“Totally ridiculous”

He described the fact the works are still ongoing was “totally ridiculous” and it was causing “loss of earnings and people are avoiding the area.

Local businesses, he insisted, were “under severe stress”.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the council need to look at getting the Bonagee link road in place to help relieve traffic.

He added that he believed the company doing the work underestimated the volume of traffic in the area.