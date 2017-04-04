No U-turn by bank on Donegal closures

The Ulster Bank has told Donegal TDs that it will not be reversing its decision to close its branches in Ardara and Raphoe.

The decision to close the branches in June has led to protests by hundreds of people in the towns, which will both be left without a branch if the closures go ahead.

Deputies Pearse Doherty, Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher and Thomas Pringle met with senior officials from the Ulster Bank in Dáil Eireann this morning.

Head of retail banking at Ulster Bank, Chris Wilson along with Robert Kelly and Rory Meehan, met with the Dáil deputies to discuss the future of the Ulster Bank Branches in Ardara and Raphoe.

The TDs said a strong plea and case for retaining the two banks was made.

In a joint statement the TDs said the officials made it clear the decision was not going to be reversed.

The deputies made clear their disappointment at the decision, but urged the bank officials to retain the ATM services at both towns and to commit to putting in place a mobile bank service.

A case was also made for the bank buildings to be made available for the community for disposal at a reduced price.

The banks committed to retaining the ATM Services while the buildings remained in the ownership of the bank only, after that period they would explore placing an ATM in nearby businesses.

The Ulster Bank officials present at the meeting confirmed to the three deputies their willingness to meet representatives of the local communities directly affected by the closures and advise them of the options available to them on transferring customer bank accounts, advice on the services available through ATM’s and on all matters relating to the closure of the Ulster Bank in Raphoe and Ardara.

The Donegal TDs said they expressed regret that the officials were not open to discussing or exploring the reversal of the decision to close the banks.

“The deputies do not agree with the Ulster Bank that keeping the branches open would affect the bank's profitability," the statement said.

"It is a regrettable decision and one which will impact negatively on the communities of Ardara and Raphoe and is further testament of the removal of services from rural communities.”