UPDATE: Stolen Donegal fire engine may have crossed border

Gardaí are appealing for information from members of the public on both sides of the border after a fire engine was stolen from a Donegal fire station overnight.

The vehicle, which is worth over €400,000, was taken from Stranorlar fire station.

It was discovered at around 8.30am by a member of the public at Monellan Road, Killygordon, about 1km from the border.

Emergency equipment used by the fire service was taken from the vehicle.

Gardaí are carrying out technical examinations of the vehicle and of the fire station.

Door to door inquiries are being made and gardaí are sourcing CCTV footage to establish the movements of the vehicle.

Gardaí cannot rule out that the vehicle may have crossed the border after it was stolen.

Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan appealed for members of the public who have any information about the theft to come forward.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the fire service,” she said. “This is a very serious crime and a fire engine is off the road today as a result of the actions of whoever took it. We are appealing to people north and south of the border if they have any information to come forward.”

Local councillor Patrick McGowan has condemned the theft of the fire tender which he said has left the area without cover.

In a statement Donegal County Council said: "Donegal County Council can confirm that a fire engine was taken from the Stranorlar Fire Station on Sunday night/Monday morning and was later found near Killygordon. This matter is currently being investigated by An Garda Síochána and for this reason we are not in a position to offer further comment at this time."