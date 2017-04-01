Retired Donegal Garda sergeant to take a parachute jump for Pieta

Retired Letterkenny Garda, Danny Devlin, will be undertaking a solo sky dive for Pieta House Northwest this April.

Members of the Swilly Group will undertake a tandem jump during the event which is to take place in Derry.

Danny will be undertaking the sky dive in a solo fashion which will mean that he will have to control his own landing.

Danny hopes to raise at least €500 in sponsorship by doing the sky dive.

“If any of my friends on Facebook can donate anything at all no matter how little...I will gladly accept any donations,” he said.

Danny is willing to accept any donations and he has invited people to send money to his address at, Woodlands, Letterkenny.

People can alternatively contact him via his Facebook page.

People are urged to get monies to Danny around March 31st but he is amenable to accepting money after that date.

“Remember Pieta House Service is free to everyone, who are suffering from suicidal ideation or self harming. No doctor referral is necessary. A free family bereavement service is also available to those bereaved by suicide,” he said.