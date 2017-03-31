Community Inclusion Hub opens in Donegal

Minister of State Finian McGrath, TD, said the larger community must be educated around disability in order to have meaningful community inclusion for people with disabilities.

Minister McGrath was in Letterkenny this week to officially open the Community Inclusion Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road. He is minister of state at the Departments of Social Protection, Justice & Equality and Health with special responsibility for disabilities.

The Hub, part of the HSE Donegal Community Inclusion Training Services, has developed from a workshop model to a person-centred approach to day service provision for people with disabilities.

In opening the facility, Minister McGrath said, “In order to have meaningful community inclusion for people with disabilities, the community must be included in the process and educated around disability.

“This is part of the purpose of the Hub,” he said.

Minister McGrath said the Hub “will empower service users with the necessary skills to live full and meaningful lives as equal citizens of their local communities”.

The Hub serves as a meeting point for service users, with support provided for service users to get to know people in their community, to live and work in the community, to access local services and facilities, and to contribute to community life. The service mobilises a range of community supports so that service users have the widest choice and options about how they live their lives and spend their time.

The Hub was completed last year, after a capital investment of €930,000 to refurbish the building. A core group of 52 service users use the Hub daily and a further 27 service users come to the Hub for classes and recreational services.

