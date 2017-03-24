Body of Donegal woman murdered in India flown back to Ireland

The late Danielle McLaughlin

The body of the Donegal woman murdered in India ten days ago has arrived in Ireland.

The remains of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin from Buncrana, who was murdered at the popular tourist resort of Goa, will undergo a further post-mortem examination in Dublin.

An autopsy in India showed she had suffered cerebral damage and constriction to the neck.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Buncrana on Tuesday night to remember Danielle.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be finalised over the weekend.