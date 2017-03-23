The weather for today and tonight in Donegal

The early morning rain is easing off now to give a reasonable early afternoon, sunny spells will develop in all areas. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Tonight it will be cold with clear skies, lows of 0 to -1 degree, frost inevitable with those values, so take care on the roads.

Tomorrow is very promising, dry with good sunshine and highs of 9 to 12 degrees.