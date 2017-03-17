Body of Donegal woman mudered in India expected home early next week

The body of the young Donegal woman murdered in India earlier this week is expected to be flown home early next week.

Danielle McLaughlin (28) from Buncrana was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the popular coastal resort of Canacona in Goa.

According to media reports, suspect Vikat Bhagat (23) will now be charged with murder and rape, after the results of a post-mortem examination showed the young woman had been sexually assaulted. He is also expected to be charged with robbery. He appeared in court last Wednesday.

A repatriation fund set up by Danielle's friends has already raised €30,000.

In a statement issued by a friend on behalf of the family, Danielle's mother, Andrea Brannigan, said Danielle would be sadly missed by all.

"The family would like to express our thanks to all who have got in touch since receiving this awful news," she commented.

"As you can expect we are finding it very difficult at this trying time."

She added: "We want to thank the Irish and British consulates, along with Colin from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and many friends who have assisted at this time. Danielle will be sadly missed by us all."