OPW includes Donegal Castle in list of buildings 'going green'

The Office of Public Works (OPW) will be ‘greening’ State buildings for the duration of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Festival - among the buildings listed, and the only one on their list in this county, is Donegal Castle.

This is the fifth year that OPW will ‘go green’ for the festival and it underscores the important role that the Office plays in the provision of property and heritage services throughout the country. OPW will light State building and heritage sites for the duration of the festival – 16 - 19 March 2017 by using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems.

The following are the buildings and sites that will be transformed for the four-day celebration:

Leinster House

Government Buildings

Enterprise Trade & Employment

Dublin Castle Lower Yard

Dublin Castle Upper Yard

Four Courts

Custom House

Casino Marino

Marlbourgh Street Complex

National Concert Hall (NCH)

Entrance to Stephens Green - Shelbourne Hotel Side

Collins Barracks

Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) - Clock Tower

Natural History Museum

Phoenix Monument

Áras an Uachtaráin

Farmleigh - Water Tower

Iveagh House

Trim Castle

Ross Castle

Cahir Castle

52 St Stephens Green

Ennis Friary

Donegal Castle

Rathfarnham Castle

Kilkenny Castle

Ennis Court House

Boyle Abbey

Attenry Castle

National Museum – Kildare Street

National Library – Kildare Street

Kilmainham Gaol - Entrance

Kilmainham Courthouse