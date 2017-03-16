OPW includes Donegal Castle in list of buildings 'going green'
OPW announces Greening of State Buildings for St. Patrick’s Festival 2017
Donegal Castle will be lit up in green light for St Patrick's Festival. Pictured here Princes Charles and Camilla being entertained on their visit to the castle.
The Office of Public Works (OPW) will be ‘greening’ State buildings for the duration of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Festival - among the buildings listed, and the only one on their list in this county, is Donegal Castle.
This is the fifth year that OPW will ‘go green’ for the festival and it underscores the important role that the Office plays in the provision of property and heritage services throughout the country. OPW will light State building and heritage sites for the duration of the festival – 16 - 19 March 2017 by using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems.
The following are the buildings and sites that will be transformed for the four-day celebration:
Leinster House
Government Buildings
Enterprise Trade & Employment
Dublin Castle Lower Yard
Dublin Castle Upper Yard
Four Courts
Custom House
Casino Marino
Marlbourgh Street Complex
National Concert Hall (NCH)
Entrance to Stephens Green - Shelbourne Hotel Side
Collins Barracks
Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) - Clock Tower
Natural History Museum
Phoenix Monument
Áras an Uachtaráin
Farmleigh - Water Tower
Iveagh House
Trim Castle
Ross Castle
Cahir Castle
52 St Stephens Green
Ennis Friary
Donegal Castle
Rathfarnham Castle
Kilkenny Castle
Ennis Court House
Boyle Abbey
Attenry Castle
National Museum – Kildare Street
National Library – Kildare Street
Kilmainham Gaol - Entrance
Kilmainham Courthouse
