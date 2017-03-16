Presbyterians launch special East Africa appeal

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has launched a church-wide special appeal to support the international relief effort in East Africa, following the worst drought to hit the region in over half a century, and will be releasing an initial £60,000 (€69,100) to its aid partners in the region.

With millions of people at risk of food shortages and possible starvation, Presbyterian Moderator, Rt. Rev. Dr. Frank Sellar has written to all ministers and congregations across Ireland, to launch a special appeal for the East Africa Crisis.

Launching his appeal Dr. Sellar said, “Parts of South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia have all suffered two seasons of prolonged dry spells and crop failures leaving a shocking 16 million people at risk. Famine was declared in parts of South Sudan in February – making it the first official famine in any part of the world in the past six years.

“Given the scale of this disaster, and following consultation with colleagues, I am launching a special Moderator’s Appeal today towards the emergency relief effort. I would take the opportunity to encourage our members to respond in a generous and timely way, just as they have on many previous occasions.”

The Church is immediately releasing £60,000 (€69,100) to be distributed to PCI’s partners, Christian Aid, Tearfund and the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan’s Relief and Development Agency (PRDA). All are already engaged in longer term sustainable development work in the affected regions, and all are now well-placed to direct additional efforts to the unfolding crisis.

Despite this challenging situation, these agencies and the PRDA will ensure that contributions are used wisely in the provision of immediate relief of those struggling the most in East Africa.

Dr. Sellar concluded by saying, “In Nepal last year I had the privilege of seeing first-hand the very real and practical results of our giving following the 2015 earthquake and our subsequent appeal. I would encourage you to continue to pray and to give generously to this new urgent request, so that we may play our part in saving lives and restoring hope to the many caught up in this catastrophic situation.”

Donations can also be made via www.presbyterianireland.org/ donate